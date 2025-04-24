Bliss GVS Pharma Donates To St. Patrick’s Hospital

A scene during the presentation

Bliss GVS Pharma has donated anti-malaria drugs valued at GH¢100,000 to St. Patrick’s Hospital at Offinso, in the Ashanti Region, as part of its efforts to combat malaria in the country.

The donation, which includes medications such as Lonart, P-Alaxin and Gsunate, forms part of the firm’s “Act for Africa: Malaria-Free Continent Campaign,” aimed at improving access to anti-malaria treatments across Africa.

Administrator of St. Patrick’s Hospital, Christian Sappor, in a speech, welcomed the support, describing it as a timely intervention that would enhance malaria treatment at the facility.

George Alex Aidoo, the hospital’s head of pharmacy, said the availability of additional drugs would strengthen the hospital’s capacity to respond to malaria cases in the Offinso Municipality.

Bismark Amponsah, who represented Bliss GVS Pharma at the event, said the donation reflected the company’s commitment to supporting public health systems through increased access to quality medication.

Essel Hasford, who represented the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, also called on other companies to emulate the gesture, describing it as a positive example of corporate social responsibility.

Managing Director of Bliss GVS Pharma, Gagan Sharma said the company remained focused in ensuring the availability of high-quality medicines to address diseases across the continent.

Malaria remains a leading cause of illness in Ghana, particularly among children under five. According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the country recorded over five million suspected malaria cases in 2023.

The latest donation marks the fourth consecutive year Bliss GVS Pharma has provided medical support to Ghana’s health institutions, which is part of a broader effort to improve community health outcomes.