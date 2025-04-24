47 Galamseyers Arrested, 5 Weapons Retrieved

Some of the retrieved excavators

The Western Regional Police Command has arrested 47 persons in connection with illegal mining activities along the Tano River and in the Aboi, Subri and Nimiri forests in the region.

They were arrested in a special four-day continuous intelligence-led anti-galamsey operations, which started from April 17, 2025 within the Samreboi enclave in the region.

The suspects comprised 39 Ghanaians and eight Chinese.

Exhibits retrieved during the operation include five weapons made up of four pump action guns and one single barrel gun.

The rest were 17 excavators, one bulldozer, four motorbikes, two Toyota Hilux vehicles, one Rav4 vehicle, 54 live BB cartridges and eight pumping machines.

A statement by the police disclosed that 41 of the suspects were put before the court on April 22, 2025, with 29 suspects remanded into police custody to reappear before the court on April 30, 2025.

The 12 others were also remanded to reappear on May 2, 2025. The remaining six were hauled before court yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Police Administration has reshuffled some police commanders in galamsey areas.

The move is part of efforts to inject fresh energy in the fight against illegal mining activities in the country.

Police Commands affected include some divisional and district commanders mainly in the Eastern, Western and Western North Police Regions.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi