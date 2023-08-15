I Don’t Have An Ex-Boyfriend – Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton and Husband

Gospel songstress, Diana Hamilton has said she has never had a romantic encounter with a different man except her husband, Dr Joseph Hamilton.

In an interview with TV XYZ, she disclosed that her husband is the only man that she has ever had an intimate relationship with.

According to her, she was a virgin when they started dating in her final year at the nursing school.

They subsequently went on to get married, explaining why she had no other man in her life.

“My husband is actually my first boyfriend. I’ve never been in a relationship with any other man before. There are no ex-boyfriends in my past; my husband is the only man I’ve known,” she stated.

She went on to elaborate, saying, “I started dating my husband during my final year in nursing school. He came into my life when I was still a virgin.”