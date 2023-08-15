NDC Vets Parliamentary Aspirants Tomorrow

Fiifi Kwetey

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will vet Parliamentary Aspirants in ten Constituencies on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 where primaries were put on hold due to “unresolved issues.”

The Party closed nominations for ten out of the 18 Constituencies last Saturday and will hold primaries in the Constituencies on 25 and 26 August 2023.

The ten Constituencies are: Tano North, Manhyia South, Mampong, Fomena, Adansi Asokwa, Afram Plains South, Ayensuano, Abuakwa North, Lower West Akim, and Akwatia.

Daniel Amartey Mensah, the party’s Acting Director of Elections said that measures are being put in place to resolve outstanding issues to enable the remaining eight Constituencies to hold their primaries by next month.

The Party last week gave the green light for ten out of the 18 suspended Constituencies to hold their primaries to elect Candidates to represent the party in the 2024 general election.

By Vincent Kubi