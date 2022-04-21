I Don’t Miss You- Efia Odo Snubs Shatta Wale

Socialite Efia Odo has publicly snubbed Shatta Wale after he boldly tweeted about how he missed her.

Efia Odo and Shatta Wale used to be the best of friends and do create a splash with their activities on social media.

However, in recent times they are hardly seen together, suggesting they are at best no longer besties.

In a tweet, early Thursday Shatta Wale disclosed how he misses Efia Odo.

He stated in one of his posts that if Efia Odo was with him in the States, all she would have been doing was shopping.

He wrote, “Please tell Efia Odo I miss her”.

“If she was with me here in America shopping nkoaaa.. she knows how to choose my stuff ..omg I miss u (kiss). Miss u bestie @Efiaodo1,” he added.

However, Efia a in swift response said she doesn’t miss him.

“Well I don’t miss you,” she wrote in response.