I Don’t Use Hip Pad – Maame Ode

Maame Ode

POPULAR Ghanaian funeral mourner Maame Ode, known in real life as Mary Ode Bonsu, has stated that her buttocks is natural, reasons why she’s able to shake them off during occasions.

The Kumasi-based funeral mourner and traditional dancer, in an interview, stated that many people believes that she use hip pad to create a more defined and curvy silhouette for confidence-boosting, making her body appear more shapely and feminine.

“I don’t use hip pad when dancing, that’s why my buttocks moves rhythmically to the tune of the song,” she disclosed.

Known for her popular hit song ‘Apuutor’, Maame Ode gained prominence not only for her innuendo-inspired songs but for being a professional mourner, one paid to cry at funeral grounds.

Interestingly, Maame Ode charges clients based on the number of days her services are required, and she’s been in the business for over a decade. She’s also known for her resilience and faith, often ignoring critics and staying focused on her work.

Recently, Maame Ode was seen supporting her benefactor, Maame Serwaa, after a devastating fire destroyed several shops, including Maame Serwaa’s boutique, at the Adum PZ market in Kumasi. The fire resulted in significant losses, with Maame Serwaa’s boutique losing over GH¢150,000 worth of goods.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke