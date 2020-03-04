I Don’t Want To Change Much

Charles Akonnor



Ghana coach Charles Akonnor has stated that he will not change much as he takes full charge of the Black Stars.

Announcing his first 23-man squad in Accra yesterday, he said the decision to stick to the old pattern stems from the fact that he is yet to settle.

“I made mention of the squad that played the last time, this is my first time, I don’t want to change things too much,” the former Black Stars captain told the media.

However, he has cautioned that “I want players who are disciplined, strictly into our tactical play. Players who do things as been discussed within the domain of the team. One thing that I can assure you of is an offensive-oriented team, a team that will like to pass the ball, move to attack quickly and will be able to create chances.”

And responding to the absence of regular defence pair of John Boye and Jonathan Mensah, he said, “… John Boye and the rest, they are important, their time will come. For Justice Blay, he didn’t make the squad because he was sick at the time.”

Refreshing for the domestic league is the announcement of Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Habib Mohammed (Kotoko) and Kwadwo Amoako (Ashgold).

On March 27, Ghana will host Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium and later play the reserve fixture on March 30 in Omdurman.

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United), Razak Abalora (Azam FC) and Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak).



Defenders: Nicholas Opoku (Amien SC), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Kasim Nuhu( Fortuna Disseldorf), Habib Mohammed (Asante Kotoko), Kwadwo Amoako (Ashgold), Andy Yiadom (Reading) and Gideon Mensah (Zulte Waregem).



Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning), Alfred Duncan (Florentia), Iddrisu Baba (Real Mallorca), Thomas Teye Partey (Atletico Madrid) and Mohammed Kudus (Nordsjaelland).



Forwards: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade), Eugene Ansah (Hapoel Ra’anana), Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars), Christopher Antwi Adjei ( Paderbon),Tarique Fosu (Bredford FC), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha FC) and Andre Ayew ( Swansea City FC).

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum