TESCON Intensifies Voters Register Education

TESCON members at the workshop. INSET: Some of the executives

THE University of Ghana (UG) chapter of the Tertiary Students Confederation (TESCON) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has organized a workshop to sensitize its members to the upcoming new voters’ registration exercise to be conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Rockson Obeng, a member of UG TESCON, stated that the workshop was held at the instance of the 2015 BBC report which indicated that Ghana’s electoral roll was bloated.

“Based on this, we decided to support the EC in its quest to conduct a new voter registration by educating our members on the exercise for them to carry the message across,” he noted.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE after the workshop, Mr. Obeng said members of the UG TESCON fraternity were duly prepared to support the commission in whatever way possible for it to carry out its mandate.

He, therefore, entreated all TESCON members across the country to get involved to make the commission’s work successful.

The Deputy National Communications Director of TESCON, Yaw Preko, who addressed the workshop, took participants through the importance of voting and why there was the need for NPP to support the EC.

BY Daniel Bampoe