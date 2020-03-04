Lady,21, Feared Kidnapped

Abigail Addy

A 21-year-old lady, Abigail Addy, is feared to have been kidnapped, having gone missing from her Poloyafong suburb of the Northern regional capital, Tamale, since last Friday.

The Northern Regional Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is investigating it as a case of suspected kidnapping, especially since all efforts to locate her so far have proven futile.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Sup/Mr. Kwabena Otuo Acheampong, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said the police strongly suspected the victim had been kidnapped.

“We are appealing to the public to furnish the police with any information that will lead to her rescue. Any person with information on victim or suspects should contact investigators or the nearest police station,” he said.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale