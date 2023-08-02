‘I Found Out On YouTube That My Marriage Had Ended’

Stella and Daniel

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, has said she didn’t see her divorce from ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan coming until it was too late.

She said it came on her blindside to her surprise. Speaking on a podcast with Teju Baby Face, she said she didn’t know her marriage had ended until she was informed to check YouTube.

Truly she went on YouTube to discover that the marriage has indeed ended.

According to her, she thought the man she married was her soul mate because they had similar mindsets and could do everything together, but alas, she was served breakfast.

“Darling, I have heard experiences with dreams, and visions that I choose how I want to interpret it to suit what I want, to give me the answers that I want. It happened to me; I thought this person was my soul mate.

“Las las e don cast everybody will still chop breakfast. So my dear, let’s be eating lunch and dinner. When you see red flags don’t ignore them.”