Bishop Ogyiri Asare, Apostle Joshua Selman, Others For 26th  IPG

The Zion Praise Chapel International is set to host the 26th edition of the annual International Prophetic Gathering (IPG) from August 6 to 13, 2023 in Takoradi.

The event which is in two parts; morning sessions which start at 9:00am and evening sessions which commence at 5:30pm is projected to host over 50,000 patrons.

“The International Prophetic Gathering, a flagship event in the spiritual calendar, will bring together renowned seasoned speakers and talented musicians to inspire, empower and uplift attendees.

“This year’s gathering, which is on the theme “Empowerment,” promises to be a life-changing experience.

“Guest Speakers for this year’s IPG include Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo (UK), Bishop Abraham Chingbundu (Nigeria), Apostle Joshua Selman (Nigeria) and Pastor Amos Fenwa (Nigeria),” Bishop Bernard OgyiriAsare, the Convener of IPG mentioned in a press statement.

Bishop Ogyiri Asare, who doubles as the Founder of Zion Praise Chapel International said, “Prayerfully selected gospel musicians who have been billed for this year’s conference include MOG, International Worship leader Papa Richie from United Kingdom, Akesse Brempong, Perez Music, Deacon Gideon Fase, andIPG Mass Choir among others.”

On security, Bishop Ogyiri Asare assured that, “Paramount interest to us as conveners is the security of the congregation. We are, therefore, assuring all congregants that, the 26th IPG is under tight security surveillance, for we are not ignorant of the devil’s devices.

“Projecting a total of 50,000 patrons, we have made further arrangements for private security details in addition to the Ghana Police personnel. We will not leave any security detail unexamined during the conference.”

Bishop Ogyiri Asare, who has been in ministry for over 30 years, implored patrons to come with great expectations as the atmosphere has been set for “performance of God.”