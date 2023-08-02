Twifo-Atimorkwa NPP MP Aspirant Promises Development

Chief Ofori-Nti ( 2nd R) submitting his nomination form at the Party office

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) hopeful for Twifo-Atimorkwa Constituency, Nana Kwame Ofori-Nti (Chief Ofori-Nti), has promised his area massive development if voted into office.

To the business and IT consultant, developing the constituency remains his topmost priority, and will ensure it becomes feasible when he gets the nod to represent his people in the forthcoming primaries in 2024.

The Twifo-Atimorkwa native believes the constituency has seen little development, but believes he has what it takes to change the narrative when given the mandate.

And with the youth, women and children as his driving force, he said he has a social intervention plan in place to create a welfare fund to address the needs of his delegates.

He said after submitting his nomination form at the NPP Party office, Twifo Praso, yesterday “…the welfare of my delegates is my number one priority, I will do all it takes to ensure that they are fully secured and support the party.

“I have a welfare policy for my delegates that will take care of their farming, educational, health and other needs. This package will be structured in a way that it will be accessible even if l am not available.

He added, “I have engaged all the 182 communities in my constituency and l must say they are all crying for development, we are really lagging behind, and this is the reason that has pushed me to avail myself to ensure our constituency experience development. Our road network is bad, our people deserve better, they have toiled enough for the party, it is high time they experience development.”