I Have Been Dying To Act With Agya Koo – Kalybos

Actor, Kalybos born Richard Kwaku Asante says one of his biggest wishes in the movie industry is to star in a movie with his senior colleague Agya Koo.

According to him, this is because Agya Koo is one of the best actors in Ghana.

“I love Agya Koo. He is one idol I have been dying to act with. If producers are listeners, I am willing to give anything for that. I have been watching Agya Koo since I was a child. He is the best, I must say,” he told vlogger, Poleeno.

Kalybos became popular after making his acting debut in the skit series Boys Kasa in 2012. He has since not looked back.

“Fans should watch out for me in the coming days. I will be releasing something spectacular in the coming days. Ahuofe Patricia and I worked on that.

You people would love it,” he promised movie fans.