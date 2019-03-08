I Have Known ‘Double’ 10 Years, He’s A Friend – Sammy Awuku

Sammy Awuku

National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party,(NPP) Sammy Awuku says his association with Bright Ernest Akomeah aka ‘Double’ does not disqualify him from being employed into the National Security or anywhere his services will be needed.

He confirms that he has known ‘Double’ for a long time because he (Sammy Awuku) lived in the same area with ‘Double’.

The NPP’s National Organizer was speaking in an interview with some Journalists in Bolgatanga, after the launch of the Upper East Regional Youth Wing of the NPP.

Bright Ernest Akomeah aka Double is said to have led some National Security operatives connected to the violence that erupted at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, during the recent by-election, which the NPP’s candidate, Lydia Alhassan won.

The action of the said National Security operatives and the related violence have widely been condemned, thereby necessitating the formation of a Commission of Inquiry to find out what really happened.

According to Sammy Awuku, ‘Double’ despite being his friend may have been recruited into the National Security because he qualified to be and not because he was he(Sammy Awuku) friend.

Mr. Awuku said even though they have been friends for almost 10 years, he realized that Double distanced himself from him(Sammy Awuku), after he was recruited into the National Security.

“…because you are known to be Sammy’s friend you shouldn’t be given employment; it doesn’t make sense.” He said.

Touching on how ‘Double’ qualified to be recruited into the National Security from being a mobile phone dealer, Sammy Awuku said, “…it is an act of naivety and gross ignorance on the part of the people who think the fact that you sell mobile phone you can’t be an operative or be recruited into the National Security. Let me tell you, National Security recruits all manner of persons; it’s all about the kind of task you want the operative to do for you. It’s all about intelligence gathering.”

On the recent invasion of the office of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service by members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the release of their National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the NPP National Organiser, Sammy Awuku said the action of the Police towards the NDC supporter was charitable.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga