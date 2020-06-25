‘I Have No Problem With Zidane’

Zidane and James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez has revealed he had numerous offers to leave Real Madrid last summer.

The Colombia international joined Los Blancos for £68million in 2014 from Monaco but has struggled to live up to that price tag.

The 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under manager Zinedine Zidane due to his struggles with form and fitness.

Rodriguez returned to the Bernabeu last summer after a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich where he was once again in and out of the side but he has revealed he might have left Madrid permanently.

“There was a very good proposal from a Spanish team, which Real Madrid rejected. I’d prefer not to say the name of the team,” James told Colombian news outlet Gol Caracol.

“I thought it was a done deal, but they didn’t let me go to the club I wanted to join. They wanted me to go to another team.

“There was an offer from Italy, but it didn’t convince me, I felt it wasn’t good. My representative, Jorge Mendes, told me that a proposal had come from China, but I replied that I would not go. I wasn’t willing to do it because I feel I can still give a lot in Europe.

“There was never any problem [with Zidane],” the Colombian playmaker said. “Every coach has their tastes. We have a normal working relationship. I don’t have a central role, but I am training and working for when it is my turn, so I can do well.”