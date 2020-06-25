What's New

‘I Have No Problem With Zidane’

June 25, 2020

Zidane and James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez has revealed he had numerous offers to leave Real Madrid last summer. 

The Colombia international joined Los Blancos for £68million in 2014 from Monaco but has struggled to live up to that price tag.

The 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under manager Zinedine Zidane due to his struggles with form and fitness.

Rodriguez returned to the Bernabeu last summer after a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich where he was once again in and out of the side but he has revealed he might have left Madrid permanently.  

“There was a very good proposal from a Spanish team, which Real Madrid rejected. I’d prefer not to say the name of the team,” James told Colombian news outlet Gol Caracol. 

“I thought it was a done deal, but they didn’t let me go to the club I wanted to join. They wanted me to go to another team.

“There was an offer from Italy, but it didn’t convince me, I felt it wasn’t good. My representative, Jorge Mendes, told me that a proposal had come from China, but I replied that I would not go. I wasn’t willing to do it because I feel I can still give a lot in Europe.

“There was never any problem [with Zidane],” the Colombian playmaker said. “Every coach has their tastes. We have a normal working relationship. I don’t have a central role, but I am training and working for when it is my turn, so I can do well.” 

