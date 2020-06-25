Let’s Forge Ahead – Nana To NPP

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the rank and file of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to bury whatever issues they may have against each other for the larger interest of the party.

In a congratulatory message following the successful parliamentary primaries, the President said, “I urge all party members and sympathisers to support their respective parliamentary candidates fully so we can record, again, a sweet decisive victory five months from now.”

“Let us forge ahead in a united manner and consider further the gains chalked up in the quest to bring development, progress and prosperity to all parts of the country,” he emphasised, adding “this is our sacred duty, for the development of our beloved Ghana is bound up with the fortunes of the NPP.”

He commended all party executives, delegates and aspirants for the peaceful, credible, efficient and successful manner in which the elections were held. He, however, bemoaned some breaches of the Covid-19 protocols in some constituencies.

That notwithstanding, the President was convinced that “the enthusiasm and camaraderie generated amongst party members are a clear indication of collective commitment of the rank and file of the party to retain power in the December 2020 polls.”

To those who were successful, he said “reach out and bring on board your fellow aspirants” and to the unsuccessful aspirants, he added “please reciprocate this gesture.”

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent