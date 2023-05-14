I Have Served Sagnarigu Well- Defeated A.B.A. Fuseini

The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu constituency, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, who lost in the Sagnarigu NDC primaries, has indicated that he has served the people of the Sagnarigu constituency well.

“I have represented the Bilchina people of Sagnarigu in the best way I can and I am proud of the modest successes we have chalked together.”

The defeated Sagnarigu MP, has represented the good people of Sagnarigu constituency for three consecutive terms as their Member of Parliament and was seeking to represent the NDC in the 2024 general election for the fourth time.

After losing the NDC Primaries, the Sagnarigu MP congratulated the winner Attah Issah on his Facebook wall.

“Congratulations to my son Atta Issah for taking the baton from me. I pray you run a good race.”

According to him, John Dramani Mahama remains the NDC’s only hope to rescue Ghanaians from the excruciating hardships and that they cannot fail him.

“Let us close our ranks quickly and get back to work. We must all put our shoulders to the wheel and work towards victory 2024.”

He thanked chiefs and elders of Sagnarigu, particularly N-Yab Sagnari Naa, Naa Yab, Naa Yab Gukpe Naa and Naa Yab Nanton Naa respectively for their guidance, support and cooperation.

“Kudos to my team of diligent, hardworking men and women who put their lives on the line for me. I shall NOT forget your toils for me.”

Attah Issah, an accountant polled 801 votes beating the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Sagnarigu constituency, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini who secured 333 votes out of the 1,330 votes cast.

Other contenders Alhasan Majeed obtained 42 votes, Dr. Hamza Bukari 27 votes, and Alhaji Yakubu 120 votes.

FROM Eric Kombat, Sagnarigu