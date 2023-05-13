Vote Buying Hits NDC Primaries .. Gas Cooker, Money Take Centre Stage

In what appears to be a disturbing development, some aspirants in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries allegedly resorted to paying money to delegates in order to influence their votes.

This has been reported by Adom fm team who visited the Nkwanta South constituency in the Oti region where delegates were seen receiving envelopes.

According to the report, delegates were seen holding white envelopes which were perceived to contain cash.

The situation is no different at Twifo-Atimorkwa in the Central Region where delegates were seen receiving cooking gas cylinder from a truck.

Ejura was not left out of the vote buying galore as there was a mad rush for cash when Bawa Braimah, main contender rained cash on delegates at Ejura/Sekyedumase, a constituency in the Ashanti Region.

This has raised concerns about the integrity of the primary process and the potential for corruption to undermine the democratic process.

The report also captured some delegates crowded under a tree, apparently waiting for their turn to receive the envelope.

This suggests a widespread practice of vote-buying, which is not only unethical but also illegal.

This development is likely to be a cause for concern among party members and supporters.

It is important that the party takes swift action to investigate these allegations and ensure that the primary process is free and fair.

The use of money to influence votes is not only a violation of democratic principles but also undermines the legitimacy of the electoral process.

It is important that all political parties and candidates adhere to ethical standards and conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the integrity of the democratic process.

By Vincent Kubi