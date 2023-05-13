Confusion Rocks Ningo-Prampram NDC Primaries

It appears that there was confusion and tension during the Ningo Prampram National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential and parliamentary primaries on May 13, 2023.

According to reports, some delegates clashed with police because they were unable to vote.

The delegates claimed that their names were not included in the register, which prevented them from participating in the election.

Furthermore, voting was temporarily halted by the Electoral Commission. Reports say some persons who claim to be legitimate voters are being told that they cannot vote as such affected presons, have indicated that they had obtained a court order that allowed them to vote .

It is worth noting that the NDC is currently in the process of electing its flagbearer and parliamentary candidates ahead of the 2024 general elections.

This is a crucial period for the party as it seeks to select its candidates who will represent them in the upcoming elections.

The incident in Ningo Prampram highlights the importance of ensuring that the election process was transparent and fair, and that all eligible voters are able to cast their ballots without any hindrance.

By Vincent Kubi