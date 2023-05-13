NDC Primaries: A.B.A Fuseini Floored In Sagnarigu

The incumbent Member of Parliament for the Sagnarigu constituency, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, has lost the Sagnarigu NDC primaries.

Attah Issah, an accountant polled 801 votes beating the incumbent MP who secured 333 votes out of the 1,330 delegates who cast their votes.

Other contenders Alhasan Majeed obtained 42 votes, Dr. Hamza Bukari 27 votes, and Alhaj Yakubu 120 votes.

The incumbent Member of Parliament for the Sagnarigu constituency, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, was seeking to represent the NDC in the 2024 general election for the fourth time.

FROM Eric Kombat, Sagnarigu