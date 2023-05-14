Christians Listening To Highlife Music Not Wrong– Tagoe Sisters

Tagoe Sisters

Gospel duo, Tagoe Sisters see nothing wrong about Christians listening to Highlife music produced by secular musicians.

According to them, most of the Highlife songs from back in the day are mostly inspirational and there is nothing wrong with listening to such songs.

The duo made this known in an interview on Kingdom FM.

“God lives in Nana Ampadu so there is nothing wrong with listening to Highlife music. Some of the songs are like the advice”, Tagoe Sisters told Fiifi Prat on his Afro Joint Show.

“Most of the old musicians recorded good music, unlike the new crop of musicians. Comparing Highlife with Gospel music, it looks like we are all in the same thing because of the rhythm. We are in the same industry so we can’t say they are of Satan and we are the children of God”, they added.