I Hear It When Pin Drops Says Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT NANA Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that he is firmly in control of the country so the citizenry should not fear.

He said he was alert, ready and in charge of the security situation of the country, for which reason nobody should fear about a possible security breakdown. “I am firmly in control of the security situation and I know whatever goes on in all the four corners of the country. Even when a pin drops I hear it,” he indicated.

The President was speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based ‘Hello FM’ over the separatists issue in the Volta Region.

According to him, the security agencies have since day-one been in control of the security situation in the Volta Region so nobody should fear about anything.

“About the separatists issue in the Volta Region, the security agencies are on top of issues. Just a handful of people are involved and they would be tamed. I trust the security agencies to deal with this matter; as Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, I get report about this issue on a daily basis,” he said.

“I don’t feel complacent about the happenings in the Volta Region,” the President pointed out and stated that the country was very safe under his leadership.

According to him, he inherited a peaceful country and so he would work assiduously to help improve the security and peace of the country at all times.

President Akufo-Addo also said even when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was in opposition he was then alert and had access to all information about him.

“I virtually heard everything that they said and wrote about me. Some said I can never ascend the seat of the presidency; I heard all of them,” he noted.

According to him, he has been in politics for a long time and as a person he also has a thick skin, so no amount of negative words could let him lose focus.

President Akufo-Addo added “I am in political office to succeed; therefore, I’m focused and nothing can distract me from realizing my set targets.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi