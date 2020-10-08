Zongo Media Group Campaigns For NPP

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Some influential media practitioners in the Zongo community who belong to a grouping — Zongo Media Group — have thrown their weight behind President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a statement, they said their decision was informed by the outstanding and sincere support the President had rendered to the Zongo community since he ascended to the presidency.

“We have consulted among ourselves and resolved that we will support the bid of President Akufo-Addo for a second term,” their statement pointed out.

A press statement signed by the General Secretary of the group, Alhaji Swallah Dabre (aka Bomber) said “the NPP government has shown over the period of three and half years its commitment to the people of Zongo,” adding that the President had played key roles in empowering Zongo indigenes and ensuring that the youth within this segment of the population gain employment.

The establishment of the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development is enough testimony to the commitment of the President to the cause of the Zongos.

Turning to the Zongo Ministry, they pointed out that it had been able to bring together all Zongo chiefs across the country towards identifying their common challenges and dealing with them, stressing that this is unprecedented in the history of the Zongos.

The Zongo Development Fund is another innovation by the President which has spearheaded projects unseen in these previously downtrodden yet significant parts of the country.

The construction and rehabilitation of markets, recreational centres and the remuneration of Islamic teachers are commendable gestures on the part of the President for which he deserves four more years. According to them, the resolution of the previously intractable challenge of Hajj management in the country by the President and especially Sheikh I. C. Quaye is another outstanding feat by the government.

“It has never happened in the history of Hajj to see all paid pilgrims successfully airlifted to perform Hajj; this happened only under NPP administration. We shall hit the road to campaign for President Akufo-Addo’s second term. This we shall do across Zongo communitie the countrywide,” they pledged.

