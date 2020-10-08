Tom-Tom Speaks For Napo

Tom-Tom with KDK (right) and other NPP members during the cleanup exercise

A TOP member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta aka Tom-Tom, has called for massive support for his party in the Manhyia South Constituency in Kumasi.

According to him, he is expecting the electorate to vote massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to enable him to retain his enviable position and also sustain his positive works for the country.

Similarly, Tom-Tom said Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka Napo, the Manhyia South Member of Parliament (MP), should also be retained with an avalanche of votes so that he would be able to complete his good works.

“President Akufo-Addo has lived up to expectation so far and we need to renew his mandate to complete his works. Also Napo has performed well as MP and Education Minister and he should be retained,” he said.

Tom-Tom was speaking with DAILY GUIDE when the NPP Manhyia Electoral Area Coordinator, Michael Karikari aka KDK and the Women Organizer, Elizabeth Owusu Ansah aka Mother organized a clean-up exercise.

Prior to the clean-up exercise, which was graced by about 1,000 NPP members, KDK and Tom-Tom, who are members of the NPP Manhyia South Constituency 2020 Campaign Team, had led a walk to campaign in the area.

KDK said the Saturday’s clean-up exercise was mainly intended to help keep the place tidy in order to prevent the spread of diseases, adding “the NPP and Napo value the lives of the people in the constituency.”

He said the clean-up exercise was the least that the NPP Manhyia Electoral Area could do to support Napo, disclosing that Napo had sacrificed his life and resources to develop the Manhyia South Constituency.

KDK admonished NPP members to unite and rally behind Napo and President Akufo-Addo to enable the party to record a first round victory, noting that “the NPP’s continual stay in power will lead to wealth creation for all.”

Besides, he commended Napo for providing the necessary logistics to make the clean-up exercise, which lasted for six hours, possible, adding that the exercise would soon be replicated in the Manhyia Electoral Area.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi