I Hope My Daughter Doesn’t Accept Things I Accepted – Annie Macaulay

Annie Macaulay Idibia

Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay Idibia has said she is hopeful her daughter won’t make the same sacrifices she did during her marriage to music star 2Face Idibia.

In a cryptic post on her Instagram story on Monday, Annie wrote, “I hope my daughter doesn’t accept things I’ve accepted, that she knows her worth from the start and that no matter what, she always has me in her corner.”

The message is widely interpreted as a reflection of her turbulent marriage to 2Face, with whom she has two daughters. Their relationship was marred by controversy, as the singer fathered five children outside their marriage.

2Face confirmed his separation from Annie in January 2025 before marrying Natasha Osawaru in a private ceremony in July 2025.

Annie, who has often spoken openly about love, loyalty, and resilience, has now shifted her focus to empowering her daughters to value themselves and avoid the pitfalls she endured.