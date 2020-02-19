I Lost A Good Friend – Nana On Togbega Gabusu

President Akufo-Addo signing the book of condolence

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described the late overlord of the Gbi Traditional Area (Hohoe), Togbega Gabusu VI, as a friend who was very close to him.

“He was a good friend, a friend of all seasons, not a fair-weather friend; be it in good times or bad times, he remained a friend,” the visibly distraught President recounted at Hohoe in the Volta Region when he called on the chiefs and people of Gbi to console them over the demise of Togbega Gabusu.

The President, who is currently on a tour of the Volta Region, said the late prominent chief who was one-time President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs was a firm, loyal, upright and honest man who delighted in speaking the truth and sticking by it irrespective of the consequences.

He said although he had promised the late Gabusu of constructing the Hohoe town roads, it was unfortunate his friend was no more to see the fulfillment of the promise.

He added that perhaps the town roads project would all be finished in his honour, same as the Eastern Corridor, for which he was a strong campaigner.

The President went on to play with the thought of even naming the Eastern Corridor road after Gabusu who was also a strong supporter of the creation of a new region from the Volta Region, saying, “Maybe, we don’t know, but we shall see!”

Togbe Keh XII, Divisional Chief of Gbi Wegbe, speaking on behalf of the Gbi Traditional Area and the Traditional Council, expressed gratitude to the President for mourning with them although he is yet to be officially informed.

He acknowledged the closeness between the late Togbega Gabusu and Nana Akufo-Addo even before he became President and reiterated that the befitting way to honour the memory of the late chief is to complete the Eastern Corridor road.

He also commended the President highly for reposing confidence in John Peter Amewu, a native of the area with the Ministry of Energy.

He said Mr. Amewu had played a key role in many development initiatives in the area, including an ongoing stadium project, the Hohoe town roads, streetlights, extension of power, among others.

The President went on to sign the book of condolences opened in honour of Togbega Gabusu VI at the palace.

From Fred Duodu, Hohoe (k.duodu@yahoo.com)