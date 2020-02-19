‘NPP’ll Produce First Muslim President’

Vice-President Dr Bawumia

The President of the Council of Zongo Chiefs in the Ashanti Region who is also the head of the Frafra community in the region has prophesied that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will produce the first Muslim President in the country and soon, he added.

Chief Musa Akambounga made the prophecy during the 10th anniversary celebration of the Al Wahda Club of the NPP at the Kumasi Central Mosque; he asked Muslims to disabuse their minds of the erroneous notion that the part was anti-Islam and Zongos.

The NPP, he said, loved and cared about Muslim communities more than any political party in the country.

According to him, the various policies and programmes being implemented by the Akufo-Addo government for Muslims and the Zongo communities show how the NPP loves and cares about Muslims especially Muslim communities.

“At first we thought it was the NDC that had the Muslim community and Zongos at heart, but what the NPP government has done, shows that it is the NPP that really cares about Muslims. We should support NPP to continue to implement policies which will have good impact on our Muslim communities. NPP is not an anti Muslim party but people say that because of propaganda and cheap politics,” he said.

Chief Akambounga pledged that the association would continue to support NPP and explained government policies to the good people of Ghana.

Under the NPP the country has, for the first time, a whole ministry devoted to matters pertaining to the development of the downtrodden Zongos. There is also an implementing agency, the Zongo Development Fund whose activities have started changing the face of the 3000 Zongos across the country.

When President Akufo-Addo made the promise of taking such initiatives when he won power, the NDC sneered at it, describing it as mere propaganda.