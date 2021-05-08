I Never Regret Not Doing Gospel – KiDi

KiDi

Sensational highlife and Afrobeat singer, Dennis Nana Dwamena, known in showbiz as KiDi, says he has no regrets not doing gospel songs.

As an ardent follower of the Christian fraternity and a worshipper at the International Central Gospel Church, KiDi does not believe he necessarily has to do gospel to educate and entertain music lovers.

Speaking on Onua FM, KiDi said he is convinced that as a secular musician he is able to impact lives just as his colleagues in the music industry who have chosen to do gospel.

Contrary to many opinions, KiDi said there are secular artistes who have a very tight relationship with God, adding that their songs which are inspirational and educative have made an impact on the lives of many music lovers.

Signed to Lynx Entertainment, KiDi has established himself as one of the fastest rising stars in Ghana when he released another chart-topper titled ‘Odo’ in July 2017.

He did the remix of the song in December 2017 featuring Nigerian artiste Davido and Mayorkun.

He won the Highlife Song of the Year for his hit single ‘Odo’ at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards.

He then went on to win the Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and Album of the Year for his debut album ‘Sugar’ at the 2020 VGMA.

KiDi has also performed on the same platform with the likes of Sarkodie, Samini, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, Wizkid, Patoranking, among others.