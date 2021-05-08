Sparrow Pictures Introduces Sparrow Station Apps

Shirley Frimpong Manso

Sparrow Pictures, the Ghanaian movie production outfit headed by award-winning producer, Shirley Frimpong Manso, has reconstructed its streaming service, Sparrow Station to ensure a wider reach of its content.

The company has released its Sparrow Station apps which is now home to the numerous original African content produced and released by Sparrow Pictures and its partners.

It is available on iOS, AppleTV, Android, Roku, and Amazon FireTV. Movies are also available to stream at www.sparrowstation.com.

The new face of the subscription-driven platform will include the release of feature films, short films, series, short series, shows and documentary films starting from May.

“Our goal is to provide for our audience premium African entertainment produced in Ghana. We have told progressive African stories that have made people laugh, cry, and even fall in love.

“As the world gets smaller through the convergence of technology and the exploration of varied cultures, we find that it’s our place to contribute to this convergence in our own little way, through the stories we tell. Stories that will continue to entertain and inform the world about us,” the company wrote in a press release.

The streaming service will now feature new contents like Shirley Frimpong Manso’s new Mothers Day inspired movie ‘Chasing Lullaby’, Covid-19 inspired film ‘Us in Between’, ‘Adams Apples the movie’ and many others.

To still ensure consumers enjoy the best of content, older films like ‘Adams Apples, Season 1 and 2’, ‘V Republic’, ‘Shampaign’, ‘Potato Potahto’, ‘Perfect Picture’, ‘Love or Something Like That’, ‘Rebecca’ and many more are also featured on the platform.

“All our classic, new, and future content can now be streamed from anywhere in the world via our sparrow station apps,” the company added.