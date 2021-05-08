Joyce Blessing, Obaapa Christy, Others For Brother Sammy Album Launch

One of the renowned gospel musicians, Brother Sammy, will launch his fifth gospel album titled ‘Adagyee Bebome’ on June 5, 2021 at the Old CCC Church Auditorium in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The album has 10 powerful songs, eight of which are worship songs with the other two songs being gospel dance tunes.

The new album contains comforting messages to those afflicted by different challenges and gives hope to the hopeless. It is a compilation of soul-touching melodies and a couple of danceable tunes.

The album launch is expected to attract a large number of personalities from the gospel music industry, gospel music fans as well as fans of Brother Sammy.

Other personalities expected to grace the album launch include Emelia Brobbey, Tracey Boakye, Kwaku Manu, Lilwin, Yaw Dabo, Dr. Likee, among others.

Guests at the event will witness live musical performances from seasoned gospel musicians such as Joyce Blessing, Selina Boateng, Obaapa Christy and a host of other promising stars.

The organisers say Brother Sammy, the headline act, will be on stage to entertain guests and his teeming fans, adding that he will perform most of the hit songs on both old and current albums during his stage performance.

In an interview ahead of the album launch, Brother Sammy expressed gratitude to all fans who have supported him over the past years, as he was ready to serve them with inspirational gospel songs.

“My upcoming album is actually one of my favourites because of how inspirational it is. It is another way of exalting my creator who has been with me since I started my career some years ago,” he said.

Brother Sammy has collaborated with a lot of gospel artistes and also shared the stage with a number of local and international acts.

The gospel musician, whose stage performance has attracted a large following, recently told Zion Felix in an interview on the ‘Uncut Show’ that over 100 artistes have featured him on their songs.

He mentioned Kofi Nti and Guru as some of the artistes who have featured him on their songs recently, adding that the songs with these musicians (Kofi Nti and Guru) are gospel songs.

Brother Sammy said he is hoping for the opportunity to have collaboration with music icons such as Sarkodie, Stonebwoy among others.

He believes that the icons have something unique which makes them stand tall among their colleagues, hence his decision to work with them.

By George Clifford Owusu