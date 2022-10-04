I Took A Break From Music To Grow My Craft- Quesi Ghana

Quesi Ghana

Hiplife artiste, Ebenezer Quesi Tandoh known in showbiz as Quesi Ghana has been explaining why he took time off the music.

According to him, he used that period to grow his brand.

Quesi has been around for quite some time and had done some collaborations with musicians like Kofi Kinaata, Sarkodie and Guru. However he decided to take a break.

“I didn’t want to do what everybody else was doing. How would I be different from my peers if I am also doing the same rap thing? I needed to stand out and in doing so, I had to take a long break and figure out what I want. Now I can perform greatly with a live band both a singer and rapper,” he explained to NEWS-ONE.

Currently, he revealed that he can perform at different events for more than an hour with a live band because he has been consistent with his rehearsals.

Away from that, Quesi Ghana is out with his latest song titled, ‘Struggles’ produced by Jakebeatz. The new talks for the less privileged who go through all the hardships and difficulties because of bad leadership.

Released on Thursday, September 1, Quesi Ghana hopes that the song will shoot up his presence and relevance on the music scene.

Talking about his frustrations in the music industry, he said getting the right management and investment is a big challenge for most artistes.

“Many musicians go through hard times getting the proper management and investments to support their craft. Musicians from other African countries have such opportunities and are making it big time. I think it is about time the government invest in the music industry,” he said.