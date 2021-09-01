‘I Want To Become The Biggest Artiste From The North’

Fancy Gadam

Tamale-based afropop artiste, Mujahid Ahmed Bello, known in showbiz circles as Fancy Gadam, wants to maintain his reputation as one of the biggest Ghanaian artistes to emerge from the northern part of the country.

The award-winning artiste in an interview with the media stated that he wants to maintain his originality as a vibrant artiste from the north and not switch to another genre of music.

According to him, staying true to himself makes him unique from other artistes, and his fan base appreciates his originality and his style of music.

He said, “I want to become the biggest musician from the Northern Region and also stay true to myself. I believe these two elements will help keep me relevant in the music industry.”

Fancy Gadam said he doesn’t want to sound like other artistes and believes he can take traditional music to another level while maintaining his reputation as one of the biggest acts to come from the North.

Fancy Gadam, noted for hit songs like ‘Total Cheat’, ‘Formular’, ‘Ma Baby’, among others, is expected to release an Extended Play (EP) in the coming months.

He added that his upcoming EP was of high quality and represents who he is as an artiste and accompanies some top collaborations that music fans should highly anticipate.

Fancy Gadam made his musical breakthrough after winning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Best New Artiste of the Year in 2017 and subsequently winning the Song of the Year in 2018.

The singer has since collaborated with other celebrated acts including Stonebwoy, Chaynz Beat, Sarkodie, VVIP, Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, and Ghanaian-based Nigerian artiste Mr. Eazi.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke