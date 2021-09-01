Stonebwoy Steals Show At YAM Carnival

Stonebwoy

Ghana’s sensational reggae/dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, once again demonstrated his creativity and dancing skills at this year’s edition of the annual music festival dubbed, ‘YAM Carnival’ held in London in the United Kingdom (UK) last Saturday.

The YAM Carnival was organised to celebrate black culture and black people around the world, with performances from some selected international and African artistes such as Davido, Patoranking and a host of others.

Stonebwoy, who mounted the stage after music fans had witnessed performances from some of the artistes on the bill, was consistent and controlled the crowd.

Hilarity ensued as the prolific reggae/dancehall artiste treated the excited fans to some serious dance moves on stage.

His great vocal versatility, dynamic movements, and general stage charisma were applauded nonstop during his performance on stage.

It was amazing how the dancehall artiste connected with the thousands of fans at the event, as they kept screaming for more after his performance on stage.

Videos posted on social media showed thousands of music fans at the event singing and dancing to show appreciation to Stonebwoy’s stage performance.

Some of his hit songs he performed at the event include ‘Nominate’, ‘Putuu’, ‘Shuga’, ‘Run Go’, ‘Activate’, and ‘Wicked’ among others.

He created an unforgettable spectacle that thrilled fans who succumbed to his greatness at the venue.

The celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artiste has sustained a steady upwards momentum since he emerged, finding his footing on festival stages worldwide and collaborating with others outside his genre.

Stonebwoy, by the performance he put up at the event, left no doubt in everybody’s mind that he is truly a force to reckon with in the Ghanaian music industry.

Ever since he joined the music industry, Stonebwoy has won the hearts of many music lovers in the country with his singing skill and stage performances.

His music attracted a large fan base across the world having staged performances in UK, USA, Australia, and Italy among others.

He has worked and performed on a number of local platforms alongside a number of celebrated Ghanaian artistes.

He has also shared stage with international acts such as Lauryn Hill, Alkaline, Busy Signal, Popcaan, Morgan Heritage, Wizkid and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu