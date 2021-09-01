Female Coaches Get Betway Up Training

Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo

Betway Ghana has organised a seminar for administrators and coaches of Ghana’s top women football teams.

The seminar was organised in association with the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) as part of the company’s Betway Up initiative, which has seen the betting giant contributing in numerous ways to sports development in Ghana.

Participants received lessons on sports science, nutrition and coaching by sports medicine consultant, Dr. Kweku Laast, coach of the Ghana national women’s football team, Mercy Tagoe and coach of the South African national women’s football team, Desiree Ellis.

Betway also presented the women’s clubs with assorted sporting kits, including balls and training equipment at the seminar.

The Chairman of GHALCA, Kudjoe Fianoo, expressed his gratitude to Betway for the initiative.

Betway’s country manager in charge of operations, Magnus Rex Danquah Jnr, expressed the company’s desire to continue to support women’s football in Ghana.

“We are here to help each other and see how we can make the woman’s league what it should be for all of us to have pride in it. It is an honour to be associated with the women’s league,” Mr. Danquah said.

The sports health consultant, Dr. Kweku Laast, urged managers of women’s football to take sports nutrition and psychology seriously as these will help develop the game in Ghana and help the country to achieve greater success in the international arena.

He also pointed out that sleep, which is sometimes taken for granted, is very necessary for success in all sporting endeavours.

He advised team managers to provide for the nutritional needs of their players, especially those on national assignments.

He advised that teams on international assignments should travel with their own food supplies as meals served in foreign lands may affect performance.

The coach of the Ghana national women’s football team, Mercy Tagoe said, “Love what you do, If you don’t love what you do, I don’t think you can get to where you are aiming at. You need discipline, focus, punctuality and organisation.”

Coach of the South African national women’s football team, Desiree Ellis, urged the women players to use their inner strength to achieve greater success saying, “Being a woman is the most difficult thing to do.”