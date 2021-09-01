UMB Centre Of World Golf Shows Class

From left: Felix Awuku, Executive Director, Operations, UMB; Kwadwo Antwi, CEO, GTDC; Okraku Mantey, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Kwasi Okoh, Board Member, UMB, at the tee-off

THE UNIVERSAL Merchant Bank (UMB) sponsored ‘Ghana centre of the world’ Golf Tournament, climaxed on Saturday at the newly christened ‘Centre of the World Golf Club’ in Tema.

The tournament, organised by the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, is a tournament open to all golfers across Ghana and West Africa.

This year’s tournament, dubbed the ‘Version3.0’ edition, is part of a larger initiative by the ministry and its agencies (including the GTDC) to celebrate and establish the ‘Ghana as the centre of the world’ brand.

The play for the day was teed-off by the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Mark Okraku–Mantey, who was supported by Kwesi Okoh, a UMB board director and Felix Awuku, an executive director of the bank.

Other dignitaries on the tee-off stage were the CEO of GTA, Akwasi Agyeman; CEO of the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), Kojo Antwi and some officials of the Centre of the World Golf Club.

At the end of the tournament, Emos Kwablah emerged winner in the professional golfers category, with Augustine Manasseh winning a trophy.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Nana Dwemoh Benneh said, “We are proud of our heritage in Ghana, which begun in 1972. This sponsorship allows us to continue our deep involvement in the development of the tourism sector in Ghana. We look forward to support the government’s initiatives including the Beyond the Return initiatives, as we all look to build back better from Covid-19.”