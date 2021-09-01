No Infrastructure For Kotoko After 86 Years

Malik Jabir

KUMASI ASANTE Kotoko, two times Africa Champions, chalked 86 years yesterday, but a club legend, Malik Jabir, has described it as wasted years.

Jabir has stated emphatically that the “86 years are wasted years,” stressing that it is painful that a big club like Kotoko doesn’t have anything to show off.

“We are 86 years today but we don’t have any infrastructure to show for the massive achievements that we have achieved as a club over the years,” he said on Pure FM Sports.

The Kotoko legend, who helped the club to win several landmark laurels both local and on the international stage, said Kotoko’s main achievement is the production of quality footballers.

He said, “Yes we have produced quality players such as Baba Yara, Dogo Moro, Opoku Afriyie, Opoku Nti and a host of quality players but that is all we can boast of. We don’t have infrastructure.”

Jabir, however, gave his approval and support for the ongoing infrastructural project works at Kotoko’s Adako Jarchie Training grounds in Kumasi, saying, “It is a step in the right direction.”

Asante Kotoko, nicknamed as the ‘Porcupine Warriors’, is a household name in world soccer, notably on the African continent, having conquered Africa on two occasions.

The last time Kotoko won the Africa Champions League was 1983 when they stunned Egyptian powerhouse, Al Ahly 1-0 through Opoku Nti’s effort. Since then, they have failed to clinch the prestigious title.

