I Want To Sleep In Jail For Life-Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale says he wants to remain in cells for the remaining period of his life.

The dancehall musician and three other accomplices have been remanded into police custody for a week to give ample time for investigation.

They were remanded by an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, October 21, 2021, on their first appearance in court.

A fourth accomplice who is also a member of Shatta Wale’s crew was arrested on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Shatta Wale pleaded not guilty to the charge of publication of false news and causing fear and panic.

His accomplices, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator have been charged for abetment of crime and he is also to spend the next one week in police custody.

They also pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The four persons are expected to reappear in court on October 26, 2021.

There was an interesting scene at the premises of the court when the musician was being escorted by police to a van to be whisked away to police custody.

In the presence of the police, Shatta Wale clad in white cardigan with same colour footwear to match openly screamed to the hearing of everyone that “I want to sleep in this f…kin cells for life. Just send this to them, just tell them i want to sleep in jail for life.”

However, the police without wasting much time, ensure the musician and his accomplices board the black police van and moved away.

The musician and his crew members have already spent two nights in police custody.

Shatta Wale was arrested on Tuesday after the police announced that they were looking for him over his involvement in the spread of false information that he had been shot at East Legon. in Accra.

Before his arrest on Tuesday, he apologized to his fans and people who had been affected by the prank in a Facebook post.

He referred to a prophecy that was made by Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah of New Life Kingdom Chapel that he would be shot dead on October 18, 2021.

Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah also known as ‘Jesus Ahoufe’ of New Life Kingdom Chapel who has also been arrested over his prophecy and charged with causing fear and panic is expected to also appear before the court on October 21, 2021.

By Vincent Kubi