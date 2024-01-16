‘I Want To Transform Local Economy’

Kwesi Yankey

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspiring parliamentary candidate for Ahanta West Constituency in the Western Region, Kwesi Yankey says he is poised to put in measures to ensure the improvement of the local economy when given the nod.

Speaking in a radio interview, the aspirant indicated that he would resource small and medium-scale enterprises, provide scholarships for brilliant but needy students and use his years of experience as an agronomist to help boost the production of oil palm and rubber in the communities.

“There are vast plantations of oil palm and rubber in Ahanta West, and if I become an MP, I will use my experience to leverage these resources to boost the economy of the constituency and expand their market globally,” he mentioned.

“The issue of deplorable roads in the constituency is a major problem, and it will be one of my major targets if I am given the nod to lead. I will make sure the bad roads are fixed; that will be the first thing I will do in the constituency,” he indicated.

He asserted that among the aspirants, he is the preferred choice as his qualities and hard work in the constituency supersede that of his competitors.

The incumbent MP for the area, Kojo Kum, who is unwell, did not file for the parliamentary primaries and, apart from Kwesi Yankey, three other party members filed their nominations to contest. They include the District Chief Executive, John Agyare, Francis Eric Pobee and Benedict Appau.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi