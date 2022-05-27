Kuami Eugene

Hiplife/afrobeat artiste and songwriter, Eugene Kwame Marfo, known on stage as Kuami Eugene, has revealed he was expecting to win the Highlife Artiste of the Year and Collaboration of the Year awards at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

According to him, he was featured on many songs which were hits in the year under review, therefore was expecting at least one of the songs to win the Collaboration of the Year.

“It wasn’t even my songs. These were songs that I was featured on. Look at the songs that I was featured on, from ‘Yeeko’ to ‘Biibi Besi’ to ‘Abodie’, and none of those songs had an award. But then, again, it’s VGMA, and we have limited power when it comes to VGMA,” he told Hitz FM in an interview.

For the Highlife Artiste of the Year category, Kuami Eugene explained that in the year under review, he had embarked on a journey of championing highlife music.

“I have been championing highlife for some time now, but whoever took it also deserves it because they have also been working as well,” Kuami Eugene said.

Despite not taking home an award on May 7, when the event was held, Kuami Eugene says he was not disappointed.

“I have never been disappointed. It’s like somebody saying, ‘I want to loan you money’ and they wake up and say ‘I don’t think I can loan you my money anymore.’ Somebody’s award, if he says I will give it to someone else, I can’t fault that person (sic),” the musician explained.

‘I Was Hoping To Win Highlife Award’