Akwaaba Festival 2022 Soon

Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Akwaaba Festival, an event being organised to promote Ghanaian cultural heritage through the exhibition of textiles, music, food bazaar, among others, will take place from August 4 to 6 at the National Theatre in Accra.

The three-day festival, according to the organisers, will showcase various aspects of the Ghanaian culture, as well as tourist sites in the country.

It will also give opportunity to participants to exhibit their products to promote trade, exposure and relationships.

The festival will also support the government’s efforts in revamping the arts, culture and entertainment industry, and assist the promotion of tourism business, while deepening confidence in made-in-Ghana products.

It will also feature performances of cultural groups, a fashion show dubbed, ‘Wear Ghana Fashion show’, highlife music performances, and Miss Akwaaba ‘22 pageant show.

Exhibitors will be provided with tents at a fee to showcase paintings, woodworks, artifacts, beads, drums, clothes, as well as food and beverages.

This was made known by the organisers at the official launch, which was attended by a number of personalities from the creative industry.

Some of the creative arts industry personalities who graced the launch and were also unveiled as brand ambassadors included Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi, popularly known as Akumaa Mama Zimbi, and Patricia Bani.