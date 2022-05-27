GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Launch Today

Reks Brooby

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana’s Fastest Human, Reks Brooby, says all is set for this year’s Ghana’s Fastest Human race launch at the Accra Stadium today.

The initiative, rolled out nine years ago, sought to whip up interest in sprint race among first and second cycle institutions.

So far, it has realised its target by succeeding in identifying more short distance runners across the nation, with many flying the flag of Ghana high on different international sporting platforms.

The CEO of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, is expected to be part of the much publicised event as the guest of honour, with Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, also being there as a guest.

The founder of the project said, “Indeed, words can’t describe how grateful we are to GNPC, having rallied behind us for nine conservative years.

“GNPC has been paying for everything for Grace Obour, including feeding, accommodation, tuition to assist her academically, and medical bills from T. I. AMASS in Kumasi to facilitating her admission at UG, where she is now in level 300.”

He added, “COVID forced us to shelve the 2020 edition, but we are back, thanks to GNPC and Adidas for their unflinching support, this year’s promises to be more competitive and exciting.”

Some of the past winners of the competition are Joseph Paul Amoah, Benjamin Azamati, Emmanuel Dasor, Kate Agyemang, among others.

