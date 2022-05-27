Mourinho Makes History… Tags EUROPA Glory As Very Special

Mourinho

An emotional Jose Mourinho celebrated a historic achievement, having become the second manager to win five major European titles after Giovanni Trapattoni, as his AS Roma side clinched the UEFA Europa Conference League on Wednesday.

Mourinho, who had previously won the Champions League, Europa League, and the UEFA Cup, completed a unique European trophy haul as Roma beat Feyenoord 1-0 in Tirana to ensure he could add the inaugural Conference League to his collection.

That is five European finals at Porto, Internazionale, Manchester United and Roma. The win also makes him the only coach in European history to have won the Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and, now, the Conference League.

“The great thing about my career is that, aside from the Europa League with Manchester United, doing it with Porto, Inter and Roma is very, very, very special,” Mourinho said.

“It is one thing to win when everyone expects it, when you made the investments to win, but it’s quite another to win when something feels immortal, that feels truly special.

“This remains in the history of Roma, but also mine. I was told only I, Sir Alex [Ferguson] and Giovanni Trapattoni won trophies in three different decades. It makes me feel a little old, but it’s nice for my career,” he added.

It represented a fine end to his first season in the Italian capital, having steered his side to a sixth-place finish in Serie A this term.

The Portuguese has no plans to seek new challenges elsewhere, as he is already looking forward to next season with the club.