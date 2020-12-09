I Will Continue To Work Hard – Nana Assures Ghanaians In Victory Speech

President-Elect Nana Akufo-Addo

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo has assured the nation that he will continue to work hard to build a prosperous and progressive nation for all Ghanaians.

He made the pledge as he deliver his victory speech from his Nima-based private residence on Wednesday evening, December 9, 2020.

Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, who declared the 2020 presidential results, said Mr Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413 votes , representing 51.595 percent.

Opposition leader and former President John Mahama polled 6,214,889 votes, representing 47.366 percent.

Mr Akufo-Addo said he will not disappoint the Ghanaian people for the confidence reposed in him.

He called for unity amongst Ghanaians, especially among the NDC and NPP in Parliament.

He said his immediate task will be to reverse the effects Coronavirus has had on the nation and the lives of Ghanaians.

He said Ghana will regain the reputation of the fastest growing nation in the world.

Prior to the declaration of the results by the Chairperson of the EC, Mr Akufo-Addo said, he received congratulatory messages from some of his presidential contenders.

Being a devoted Christian, the President did not forget to dedicate his victory to the Lord, saying “This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

He expressed profound gratitude to Ghanaians “for this victory.”

He commenced his address with his popular cliche “fellow Ghanaians” which attracted a spontaneous cheers from party executives and members gathered at his residence.

Present at the ceremony to deliver his victory speech were Vice President-elect, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay, Ministers of State.

After delivering his victory speech, they moved to the headquarters of the NPP at Asylum Down.

Deputy National Campaign Manager of the NPP’s 2020 elections, Mustapha Hamid, addressing the media, said the party was already expecting a win even though it knew the win wasn’t going to be what it recorded in 2016.

By Melvin Tarlue