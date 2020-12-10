NPP Is Grateful For Election Victory

John Boadu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), following the declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission today, December 9, 2020, is expressing gratitude, first of all, to the Almighty and the Ghanaian people for the peaceful conduct of the polls.

The elections, which were held across the country on Monday, December 7, 2020, have been, rightly so, been hailed across the globe, and described as the most peaceful and transparent elections in the history of the Fourth Republic.

We commend the Electoral Commission of Ghana and its commissioners for the conduct of this successful exercise even in the midst of COVID-19 thereby maintaining Ghana’s enviable reputation as the citadel of democracy on the continent of Africa and beyond.

The party is specially thankful to the Ghanaian electorates for reposing yet another confidence in our 2020 Presidential Candidate, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by renewing his mandate for another deserving term in order to afford him the opportunity to do more for the good people of this country.

The party is also grateful to the electorates for giving the NPP majority Seats in Parliament per the declaration by the constitutionally mandated Electoral Commission, to support the President Elect to deliver on his vision for this great country.

The party again wishes to use this occasion to thank its rank and file particularly party executives and campaign team members at the National, Regional, Constituency, Electoral Area and Polling Station levels as well as all V-20 Volunteer Groups for their gallant works in achieving this feat. We indeed have every reason to celebrate this sweet victory and appreciate the grace and favors of God.

It is however important for us to recognize that the ultimate winner of the elections is the Republic of Ghana and not any particular individual or political party. So, we call on all Ghanaians particularly the supporters of the various political parties to see the outcome of the elections within this light, and not do anything to endanger the peace and security of our country.

The battle was indeed the Lord’s and it is still the Lord’s.

Thank you.

JOHN BOADU

GENERAL SECRETARY