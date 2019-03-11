I Will Slap You… Evra Cautions Critic

Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra has launched an astonishing attack on former teammate Jerome Rothen after he was criticised for celebrating Manchester United’s Champions League success and said, “Next time I see you, I’m going to slap you in the face.”

United legend Evra danced and chanted with Paul Pogba after Marcus Rashford’s injury time penalty dumped PSG out of the round of 16 in remarkable fashion, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men recovering from 2-0 down in the first leg to draw 3-3 on aggregate and go through on away goals.

And after Rothen accused Evra of a lack of respect, he posted a video on Instagram and said,”I was told Jerome said some nasty things about me. I didn’t believe it but then I was shown the video. Your reward, next time I see you, I’m going to slap you in the face.”