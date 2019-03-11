Clottey Quits Boxing

Joshua Clottey

Former IBF welterweight champion, Joshua ‘The Hitter’ Clottey, 41, has hung up his gloves after an illustrious career.

The hard hitting announced his retirement after displaying brilliance against a stubborn Tanzanian Mfaume Mfaume in Accra at the Bukom Boxing Arena over the weekend.

Clottey was effective from the word go, using his left on Mfaume’s body which rendered the latter ineffective; preventing him from answering the bell for round 6.

And in a post-fight interview, he said, “I did this for the fans because they have supported me throughout this journey. I punched and made sure I was attacking and swerving at the same time and it worked.”

“This is a surprise. This is my last fight. I want to retire I have fought the best and made some good things out of the sport. I am glad that I won a world title and fought many big names as well,” he stated.

Clottey added, “If the media think I should continue, however, I will but for now, I am retired.”

Joshua had earlier said he wanted to return and win one more world title in the build-up to the fight.

In other bouts, Abraham Tabul won the WBO Africa cruiserweight title after overcoming a tough challenge from American fighter, Patrick Ferguson.

Former world title contender, Maxwell Awuku, stopped Mouibi Sarouna Armstrong in round six of a 10-round super featherweight contest, while Isaac Sackey defeated Edward Kambasi via a seventh round TKO.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum