Al-Hilal Frustrate Kotoko In Kumasi

Kotoko need to win their last match next Sunday to qualify to the quarter finals

STRIKER SOGNE Yacouba’s 85th minute crucial header helped Kumasi Asante Kotoko to cancel Al-Hilal’s slim lead to draw 1-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi yesterday.

The result has put Kotoko in a tight corner with regard to qualifying from the tough Africa Confederation Cup tournament group to the next stage of the competition.

Clearly, luck was not on the side of Kotoko, who were backed by their red army fans, as they squandered begging chances, some of which were easier to score than to miss.

When Kotoko needed an equaliser, two sublime free-kicks by free-kick expert Fatawu Shafiu hit the crossbar and the post to safety, almost to the chagrin of the fans.

In the 29th minute, nimble footed Emmanuel Gyamfi, who was a thorn in the flesh of the visitors’ defence, beat four defenders in the box but his final delivery was poor.

Against the run of play, Al-Hilal, who were playing according to the instructions of their coach, drew first blood through Waleed Hamid’s free header in 32 minutes.

Before the break, Coach Akunnor replaced Martin Antwi with Obed Owusu, but try as Kotoko did, they could still not find the back of the Al-Hilal net.

Kotoko came close to fetching the equaliser in the 59th and 65th minutes, but two sublime free-kicks from Fatawu Shafiu hit the crossbar and the post to safety.

In the 83rd minute, Emmanuel Gyamfi was fouled in the Al-Hilal’s box, but the referee waved play on, forcing angry Kotoko fans to resort to bottle throwing for a brief moment.

Kotoko’s changes seemed to have added more bite to their attack as Emmanuel Gyamfi used his quick feet to go past his markers before crossing for Yacouba to head home in the 85th minute.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Kumasi