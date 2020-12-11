I Will Work To Break ‘One Term MP Tag’ – Dr Kingsley Nyarko

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament-elect (MP) for Kwadaso, has pledged to break the ‘one term MP’ tag, which has been hanging on the neck of the constituency.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after his victory in the December 07 elections, he said the overwhelming endorsement for him was a clear demonstration of the people’s willingness to work closely with him to improve living conditions in the area.

Dr Nyarko, who is the Executive Secretary of the National Accreditation Board, recorded a total of 61,772 out of the 70,944 valid votes cast.

The Kwadaso Constituency, which was created in 2004, has been notorious for giving their MPs one term in office.

Mrs Josephine Hilda Addoh, first elected MP, stood from 2004-2008.

She was followed by Dr Afriyie Owusu Akoto who served two terms and was kicked out in 2016, for Dr Samuel Kwadwo Nuamah, who also lost the seat in 2020.

Dr Nyarko, who was elated over his election, told the Ghana News Agency that he would work to bring all stakeholders on board to promote development and expressed gratitude to the constituents for voting him to represent them in parliament and also retaining President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President.

He said the massive votes received posed a challenge for him to work hard to justify the confidence the people had placed on his shoulders.

“Since the constituency was created, it is only Dr Akoto who was able to represent the constituency in Parliament for eight years, but my time as an MP, I will work extremely hard to go beyond those years,” he added.

He appealed to the people of Kwadaso to unite as one people, no matter their political parties to support him develop the constituency.

GNA