I Won’t Accept 2024 Results If- Mahama Declares

In a recent interview with BBC’s Thomas Naadi, former President John Dramani Mahama has made it clear that he will not accept the results of the 2024 presidential election if the process is marred by violence and irregularities.

Mahama said “If on the election day there’s widespread ballot snatching and beating of people and the military moving and intimidating people and shooting people and thugs are all over the place, rampaging, you want me to accept that result? It will depend on the transparency and fairness of the process.”

John Mahama’s statement has sparked a heated debate, with many interpreting it as a sign of potential post-election conflict.

Conditions for Accepting the Results

According to John Mahama, his acceptance of the election results will depend on the transparency and fairness of the process.

Background of Election-Related Violence in Ghana

Ghana has a history of peaceful transfers of power, but there have been instances of election-related violence in the past.

In 2012, for example, there were reports of violence and intimidation during the presidential election.

John Mahama’s statement may be seen as a response to these concerns, as well as a warning to the Electoral Commission and the government to ensure that the election is free and fair.

The National Democratic Congress raised concerns about the electoral process, including the voters’ register and the potential for bias on the part of the Electoral Commission.

John Mahama’s statement may be seen as a reflection of these concerns, and a sign that the NDC is prepared to challenge the results if they believe that the process has been compromised.

BY Daniel Bampoe