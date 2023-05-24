I Won’t Let You Down – Dr. Afriyie Akoto

Dr. Afriyie Akoto

A flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has told party members that voting for him in the party’s presidential primaries this year will see him resuscitate the fortunes of the UP Tradition and instill hope among its supporters.

He stated that, despite the fact that the party has a very strong base from which to leapfrog to ‘break the eight’, the party faithful and sympathisers are dissatisfied with the current economic issues.

These economic issues, he observed, are mostly linked to lack of jobs, a scenario he confidently declared to the party members he would reverse if he is elected to carry the party banner and, later, President of the nation.

“Everywhere I go, the complaint that we’ve not benefited from the party comes up strongly and indeed, it is true. Our party members have no jobs. Therefore, their morale is down.

“We need a leader who can change things around; someone who will inspire hope. That is why I have offered myself to lead the party. My track record is there for all to see and I am the only one who can do it. I will not let you down when you vote for me,” he noted.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto made this observation when he interacted with the Greater Accra Regional Executives of the NPP in Accra on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 over his vision for the party and the country in general when he becomes the flagbearer of the UP Tradition and subsequently as President of Ghana.

Another major concern he highlighted was the imposition of unknown people on party members, especially, at the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

This act, he noted, will be a thing of the past when he is given the nod to lead the party. He said he will at all times consult the base of the party and allow them to present their own candidate for confirmation for the position of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NPP, Divine Otoo Agorhom, on behalf of the party executives, expressed their profound gratitude to Dr. Afriyie Akoto for always availing himself and supporting party members.

He told the gathering that he has been a beneficiary of Dr. Afriyie Akoto’s philanthropic hands and could testify how the former Food and Agriculture Minister has the party at heart.

He said never has Dr. Afriyie Akoto turned his back at him whenever he confronts him with party matters for support.

In another development, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has outdoored two campaign spokespersons in his bid to lead the party to the 2024 presidential election.

The two, Dr. Prince Sodoke Amuzu and Kenwuud Nuworsu, will be the mouthpiece of Dr. Afriyie Akoto’s campaign.

They will be responsible for prosecuting an effective communications strategy to ensure victory at the party’s presidential primary slated for August and November 2023.

They will keep the public, especially NPP delegates up to speed with happenings in Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto’s campaign.

By Samuel Boadi